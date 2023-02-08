NAB Show: FOR-A To Feature NDI Live Video Production Ecosystem

CYRESS, Calif.—FOR-A will feature a fully NDI-compatible live video production ecosystem, including the new HVS-190 video switcher, at the 2023 NAB Show (opens in new tab) in Las Vegas, April 16-19.

The HVS-190, which supports high-bandwidth NDI and NDI|HX input and output, is a one M/E version of the company’s flagship HVS-490 video switcher and offers 3G/HD-SDI and HDMI interfaces as a standard feature, the company said.

The new switcher, which offers frame synchronization and processing amplification on all inputs, is available in two models. The HVS-190S, featuring a control panel that’s separate from the main unit, has eight inputs and five outputs that are expandable to 20 inputs and 11 outputs, it said.

The HVS-190I is an integrated control panel/main unit video switcher with the same I/O configuration as the HVS-190S and is expandable to 16 inputs and 9 outputs.

“The HVS-190 is an ideal addition to our HVS Series of video production switchers,” said FOR-A Americas president Satoshi Kanemura. “From its NDI support to a highly flexible configuration, this is a switcher that addresses many applications, from broadcast to live event coverage and corporate A/V facilities, at an unbeatable price point.”

Both models offer keyer, chroma keyer, multi viewer, still/clip store, macro and event memory functions as standard. The switchers are easy to expand with additional multi view outputs, increased storage with an added SSD and optional auxiliary and tally units, it said.

NDI connectivity is provided via the optional HVS-NIF card. Each provides four inputs/two outputs. Three cards can be added to the HVS-190S and two to the HVS-190I. With the HVS-190 switchers, users can add output from PTZ cameras, webcams, smartphone camera apps, computer content and other sources and route video/audio from a single switcher to multiple devices, the company said.

The switcher also provides two-way communication with multiple video, audio, control or tally systems using only Ethernet cables. SDI playout and IP streaming occur simultaneously, enabling mixed or coordinated broadcasts of both sources, it said.

See FOR-A at 2023 NAB Show booth C4507.