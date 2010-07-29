Fisher Brings in Tech Veteran

SEATTLE, WASH.: Fisher Communications announced today that Brian McHale has been hired as the new vice president of technology. He’ll be responsible engineering and information technology throughout Fisher’s properties.



McHale was previously chief technology officer for DirecTV, where he was responsible for broadcast operations and IT. He also directed the technology strategy for DirecTV Sports Networks in Seattle, Pittsburgh, Utah and Denver. Before DirecTV, McHale was vice president of information technology for Starz Entertainment.



McHale also spent more than three years at Discovery Communications as vice president of global operations in Maryland; and in London as vice president of international IT. He was with MCI for 11 years before moving to Discovery.