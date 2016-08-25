FCC Republicans Slam Quadrennial Order
WASHINGTON—The FCC released the text of its quadrennial review order, and the responses are flying in. The order kept in place restrictions on broadcast TV and radio station ownership. Among the first to offer their opinion was FCC's Republican Commissioners, who were strongly against the decision.
Read the full story on TVT's sister publication B&C.
