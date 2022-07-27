FCC Names New Chief Information Officer

WASHINGTON D.C.—The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced the appointment of Allen Hill as the Commission’s new chief information officer.

“I am glad that Allen is joining the FCC as our chief information officer,” said managing director Mark Stephens. “The FCC’s robust agenda requires an expert and diligent information technology team led by someone with knowledge of all aspects of IT development, deployment, and information security. During his tenure at the U.S. General Services Administration, Mr. Hill demonstrated his ability to meet the agency’s complex information technology requirements. I look forward to seeing Allen apply this same expertise to his responsibilities at the Commission.”

Prior to being named Chief Information Officer, Hill worked at the U.S. General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service as the deputy assistant commissioner for category management, Office of Information Technology Category.

Before that, as the director of telecommunication services, Mr. Hill oversaw contracts that provided government agencies with various telecommunications services valued over $3 billion annually. He also served for five years as the director of the Department of Education’s Office of the chief information officer, as well as previously working as director of pacific operations at CACI.

Stephens also thanked Shaun Costello and Andrea E. Simpson for their respective turns filling in as acting CIO. Both will continue to serve in senior IT positions.