FCC Names Chief Technology Officer



WASHINGTON: The FCC has hired a new Chief Technology Officer.



Henning Schulzrinne has been an engineering fellow at the FCC since 2010 and is a professor in the School of Engineering at Columbia University.



As Chief Technology Officer, Schulzrinne will guide the agency’s work on technology and engineering issues, together with the FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology. He will advise on matters across the agency to ensure that FCC policies are driving technological innovation, including serving as a resource to FCC commissioners, according to the announcement. He will also help the FCC engage with technology experts outside the agency and promote technical excellence among agency staff.



The Columbia University professor reports to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, who stated “with the appointment of Henning — a world-class technologist — we extend our commitment to technology excellence at the FCC and to strong engagement with outside technology experts.”



Schulzrinne is known for development of key protocols that enable voice over IP and other multimedia applications, according to the commission. He was a member of technical staff at AT&T Bell Laboratories, Murray Hill and an associate department head at GMD-Fokus in Berlin before joining Columbia University.



Schulzrinne will be based in the FCC’s Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis. He replaces Douglas Sicker, who was appointed to the position in June 2010; Sicker left for NTIA this fall, according to an FCC spokesman.



-- Radio World