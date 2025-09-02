FCC Moves to Accelerate Transition to NextGen TV

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission has issued a Public Notice that the agency hopes will accelerate the transition to NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 and encourage more broadcasters to expand the reach of 3.0 broadcasts and services.

While Public Notice clarifies some rules in ways that the agency believes will provide broadcasters will addition flexibility in rolling out new NextGen TV services, the FCC has yet to rule on the major changes to rules that the NAB and other larger broadcasters argue are necessary for 3.0 services to succeed.

The NAB’s proposals, which include a firm ATSC sunset in 2028 and 2030 and mandates for 3.0 capable tuners in TV, are widely backed by major broadcasting station groups but opposed by smaller broadcasters like Weigel, organizations representing LPTV stations, pay TV groups and the major consumer tech companies backing the CEA.

In a statement regarding the Media Bureau’s move to clarify existing rules and its processes for getting FCC approval to launch 3.0 services, FCC Chair Brendan Carr said: “Americans across the country will benefit from Next Gen TV and the improved viewing experience that it enables. Accelerating this transition will also go a long way towards ensuring that broadcasters stay competitive well into the future. That is why the FCC is working to support and encourage a timely transition. As the broadcast industry continues to evolve, we want to be sure that they can do so while maintaining their core public interest obligations. Today’s notice provides additional flexibility for broadcasters to make this transition.”

As part of the announcement, the FCC issued a Public Notice saying that “the Media Bureau (Bureau) further encourages this transition by clarifying its processing practices for ATSC 3.0 license applications to ensure that any licensees interested in transitioning to ATSC 3.0 are aware of the regulatory support available. Specifically, we (1) clarify what methods may be used to determine if an application qualifies for expedited processing; (2) reaffirm the Bureau’s commitment to processing non-expedited applications; and (3) remind licensees of the flexibility included in existing rules and precedent.”

In addition, the FCC also reminded “licensees of the flexibility included in the Commission’s existing rules. In particular, the Bureau affirms its ability to consider additional factors and supportive materials that demonstrate that a specific transition has minimal negative viewer impact and is in the public interest.”

More specifically, the agency highlighted flexibility in existing rules that might encourage the launch of new services, interactive features and hosting requirements that might free up more bandwidth for services.

ATSC 3.0 stations are only required to simulcast their primary stream in an ATSC 1.0 format; they are not required to simulcast any multicast stream.

The “substantially similar” requirement applies only to a station’s primary stream and not to multicast streams, advertisements, promotions for upcoming programs, or programming features that are based on the enhanced capabilities of ATSC 3.0, such as hyper-localized content, interactive or other special programming features, enhanced video formats, or personalization of programming.

The 95 percent predicted population threshold for expedited treatment does not apply to a station’s multicast streams, except where the multicast stream is being used to satisfy the station’s children’s television programming obligations.

Stations may utilize more than one ATSC 1.0 host station through a simulcast agreement to reach the 95 percent predicted population threshold for expedited processing.

Low power television (LPTV) and TV translator stations do not have any simulcast requirements, but may provide simulcasts in ATSC 1.0 on a voluntary basis.

LPTV and TV translator stations are permitted to host ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 signals for full-power and Class A stations.

The full Public Notice can be found here .

Filings by the NAB and other broadcasters arguing that ATSC 3.0 can't achieve its true potential without a full cutoff and firm sunset date can be found here.