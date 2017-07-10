E.W. Scripps Names Adam Symson CEO

CINCINNATI — Adam Symson will assume the role of president and CEO of The E.W. Scripps Co. Tuesday, Aug. 8. The company’s board of directors today set that date for the anticipated CEO transition to Symson from Rich Boehne, who will continue as Scripps chairman.



In November, Symson, 42, pictured at right, was promoted to chief operating officer, overseeing day-to-day operations of the company’s broadcast TV, digital media and radio divisions. He joined Scripps in 2002 and held a variety of roles in the television and interactive divisions before being tapped to lead digital operations in 2011.



“Adam is a terrific leader, motivated by an entrepreneurial drive and a mission-driven commitment to enterprise journalism,” Boehne said. “He steps up to the new role determined to continue — and accelerate — the success of this adventurous 140-year-old company.”





Boehne, 61, , pictured at left, began his career as a newspaper reporter and has played a significant role in the growth and evolution of Scripps over the past 29 years. In 2008, when the cable networks either built or acquired by Scripps were spun off into a separate publicly traded company, Scripps Networks Interactive, Boehne became president and CEO of the journalism-focused E.W. Scripps Co.