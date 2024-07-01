EVS Strengthens Leadership Team with New Promotions

LIÈGE, Belgium—EVS Broadcast Equipment has announced that it has strengthened and extended its leadership team with three new internal promotions.

The promotions are part of EVS’s efforts to further expand its commercial success in the live video production industry.

“These strategic promotions within our Leadership Team underscore our commitment to fostering talent from within and leveraging their expertise to drive our growth objectives,” said Serge Van Herck, CEO of EVS Broadcast Equipment.

The executives "bring a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of our industry, which will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our market presence," he added.

The new promotions are:

Quentin Grutman has been appointed as chief strategic accounts officer. Previously serving as chief customer officer, Quentin will now lead a newly created team dedicated to focusing on strategic customers. Since 2020, Quentin has been instrumental in driving EVS back into growth mode, leveraging his extensive experience and commitment to customer satisfaction to foster deeper engagements and long-term relationships with key clients.

Nicolas Bourdon has been appointed as chief commercial officer. Formerly the chief marketing officer, Nicolas will now oversee the worldwide sales and marketing team. As CMO, Nicolas not only led marketing efforts but was also in charge of product management. His innovative approach and leadership have been crucial since 2020 in enhancing EVS's brand presence and steering the company back to growth. Nicolas is now poised to lead the company’s global sales and marketing efforts to new heights.

Oscar Teran has been appointed executive vice president markets & solutions. In his previous role as senior vice president of SaaS offering & digital channels, Oscar was pivotal in advancing EVS’s digital transformation and expanding EVS's market reach. In his new position, he will oversee the management of the company's global product and solution portfolio, market intelligence, business alliances, and global learning initiatives, ensuring that EVS remains at the forefront of industry innovation.