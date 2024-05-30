EVS Names Richard Katz SVP Operations for NALA region

EVS has announced the appointment of Richard Katz as senior vice president of operations for the North and Latin American (NALA) region. This appointment is part of EVS’ broader strategy to further invest in the NALA region.

"The NALA region is a strategically important area of growth for EVS and Richard’s proven track record and commitment to excellence make him the ideal candidate to lead our operations in the region,” said Xavier Orri, chief experience officer at EVS. “We are confident that under his leadership, EVS will continue to accelerate growth and reinforce its market position in North and Latin America.”

The company said that Katz will be focused on strengthening the structure of the region’s operations team, improving service levels to world-class standards, and reinforcing collaboration with the sales force.

(Image credit: Richard Katz)

In the new role, he will oversee all daily operations and ensure the delivery of EVS’ professional services, including customer support and project management. Additionally, Richard will manage technical and support escalations to guarantee customer satisfaction. These efforts aim to foster sustainable growth in this strategic region.

Katz brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in broadcasting technology and 2110 networks to EVS. Known for optimizing workflows, fostering cross-functional collaboration, and strategic resource allocation, he possesses a deep understanding of the wider video delivery chain from production all the way through to CDN and OTT. Prior to his arrival at EVS, Richard was vice president of technology and engineering at Pac-12 Networks, overseeing the production of hundreds of live broadcast events annually, consistently achieving seamless operations. He has also held significant roles at IFIT, CSI Sports, and NBCUniversal, demonstrating his operational leadership, and strategic capabilities.