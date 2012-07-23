Evertz to Show 3480STX Transcoder for Multiscreen at IBC

AMSTERDAM--At IBC 2012, Evertz will introduce the 3480STX, an adaptive bit rate transcoder for multiscreen delivery. The 3480STX is targeted for the growing over-the-top (OTT) market for delivering content to mobile and Web-based devices. The 3480STX is a real-time transcoder. It accepts an MPEG-2/H.264 input and will produce an ABR H.264 output (IDR-aligned, multiple profiles). It also provides a streaming output for various platforms including: Apple HLS, Microsoft Live Smooth Streaming, and Adobe Flash. The 3480STX is one of the first streaming platforms to support MPEG-DASH streaming protocol (both ISO BMFF and MPEG-2 for VOD and Live streaming) and it provides variable resolutions and frames that users can control using VistaLINK.

The 3480STX transcoder features the high video quality of the 3480 platform, with optional support for IntelliGain (Evertz’ loudness processing engine). With the added support for segmented streaming protocols, the 3480 platform can solve both the linear and over-the-top (OTT) content delivery challenges of today at a low cost per channel.

Stand: 8.B40