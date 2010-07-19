Estrella TV Enters Oklahoma

TULSA, OKLA.: The Estrella TV network is being introduced in Oklahoma via KXAP-LP, parent company Liberman Broadcasting said today. The Tulsa low-power station marks Estrella’s 34th market launch, and becomes the first Spanish-language national network to serve Tulsa.



KXAP, owned by TeleTul, has been a Spanish-language independent in the Midwestern City. It broadcasts on Ch. 51 at 15 kW in a 1,386-square-mile area. The station has no translators.



Tulsa is said to be the 68th largest U.S. Hispanic TV market with 24,080 Hispanic households The addition of KXAP as an affiliate gives Estrella a reach of 76 percent of all U.S. Hispanic households. Estrella now has 26 affiliated stations.