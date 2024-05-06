ESPN Pulls in Highest April Prime Time Audiences on Record

ESPN is reporting that April was a record-setting month as the network delivered its best April prime time audience on record, dating back more than 30 years.

During the month, ESPN averaged 2.1 million viewers each night (8 – 11 p.m. ET), up 42% from the same month in 2023 and topping every April dating back to at least 1992. Narrowing in on P18-49 demo, ESPN was up 33% year-over-year.

In the same month, ESPN’s total day audience was its highest in 12 years, dating back to 2012, as ESPN averaged 781,000 viewers in any given hour. The impressive figure was up 23%. In the same Persons 18-49 demo, ESPN for the month was up 11%, the network reported.

During its record-setting month, ESPN led the industry in sports viewing, more than doubling the percentage of the second-place network.

“April’s record viewership speaks to the power of premier content and fierce competition,” said Rosalyn Durant, ESPN executive vice president of programming and Acquisitions “From the ceiling-shattering NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament to the NFL and WNBA Drafts, the NBA and NHL playoffs, and the MLB regular season, April was a sports fan’s dream. The momentum continues in May, as we bring fans another month of must-see programming.”

ESPN’s strong April follows March, where the network was up year-over-year in primetime and total day. ESPN Digital was also No. 1 in the sports category for the 25th straight month.

Nielsen’s April calendar is April 1-28

