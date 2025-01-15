Erik Holt Joins Dalet as Senior VP, Global Channels

Dalet has hired Erik Holt as senior vice president, global channels, responsible for the media technology and service provider’s global partner strategy.

The former IBM and Optimove executive will play a pivotal role in strengthening Dalet’s global ecosystem, the company said, by focusing on activating long-term, high-value collaborations with solutions and technology partners to scale the delivery of its solutions.

“Dalet continues to make big investments in its business and technology, transforming how our partners can engage us and thrive,” Dalet Chief Revenue Officer Tara Bryant said. “With Erik at the helm, the vision for a Dalet enterprise ecosystem of partners is clear, and we are well-positioned to significantly accelerate and scale delivery of our value solutions for the opportunities ahead of us.”

Dalet supports an global ecosystem of more than 300 product integrations and hundreds of other solutions, technology and business-partner relationships worldwide. Its multilayered Dalet Solutions Partner Program and Dalet Technology Partner Program provide the needed tools to integrate, market, sell and deliver the company’s media-workflow solutions at sale across news, sports, media asset management and entertainment verticals, the company said.

