Diversified Names Dalet To Top Category In Partner Program

PARIS—Systems integrator Diversified has chosen Dalet for the top strategic level of its STAR Partner program, recognizing its decade-long collaborative relationship providing enterprise media solutions as well as the quality of Dalet’s products and services.

“Diversified is delighted to bring Dalet on board in the STAR Partner program at the Strategic level,” said Liz Davis, vice president of the Diversified media workflow group.

“Dalet is a perfect addition to our STAR program due to their innovative solutions in both news and the media supply chain, not to mention their reputation for unrivaled customer satisfaction," she continued. "Their support enables us to train our team as experts in Dalet technology while building a close working relationship across our organizations to ensure great outcomes for our customers.”

Dalet’s cloud-native solutions and SaaS offerings include Dalet Pyramid , an advanced news production and distribution solution, and Dalet Flex media logistics.



“We are proud Dalet has been selected by Diversified for its STAR Partner program. Joining its inner circle of carefully curated technology is a great endorsement for Dalet news operations, media logistics, workflow automation solutions and strategic direction,” said Ewan Johnston, strategic alliances and channel partner director at Dalet.

“It also dovetails very well with Dalet’s own partner program, which focuses on training, certification and close collaboration to ensure Dalet Flex and Dalet Pyramid customers around the world have access to local expertise and can benefit from our partners’ deep technical knowledge and comprehensive consulting offerings to build best-practice cloud workflows.”