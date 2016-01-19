Ericsson to Acquire FYI Television

STOCKHOLM—While still subject to customary closing conditions, Ericsson has announced that it has acquired FYI Television, an entertainment metadata and rich media content supplier based in Grand Prairie, Texas. The purchase of FYI TV, which accumulates and delivers entertainment content and linear scheduling data from more than 9,000 TV networks to its range of clients on their connected devices, looks to strengthen Ericsson’s broadcast and media services.

By combining FYI TV’s U.S.-market experience in metadata, conversion and integration services with Ericsson’s same experience throughout Europe, Ericsson looks to create a global content discovery provider. The goal will be to allow viewers to discover content whether watching linear or on-demand video.

When the acquisition closes—expected to take place in Q1 2016—FYI TV employees will join Business Line Broadcast & Media Services, which is part of Ericsson’s Business Unit Global Services.

Ericsson previously expanded its U.S. reach in April 2015 with the establishment of a U.S. broadcast and media services hub in Atlanta, which provides closed captioning services and plans to begin roll out video description services in the coming months.