Ericsson Launches New Media Management Services

Ericsson will present its new media management services at IBC 2013. Managed Media Preparation and Managed Media Internet Delivery are set to advance content preparation and playout capabilities and ensure efficient delivery of content to Internet and mobile media devices.



Managed Media Preparation enables enriched multi-format content for linear playout, streaming, non-linear and mobile delivery. Through workflow automation, business process management and enterprise desktop tools, the service uses automated real-time reporting, monitoring and dashboards.



The Managed Media Internet Delivery service masters over-the-top delivery and play out and is built as a modular set of services. It supports an extensive device portfolio.



Visitors to the booth will learn how the media management services process content and metadata while managing delivery to linear broadcast, OTT, non-linear and mobile applications, providing economy of scale and wider audience reach. They will also see how the digital library management component enables content owners, broadcasters and distributors to securely digitize their libraries, remotely access and enrich content and metadata.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, Sept. 12-17, 2013. Ericcson will be at stand 1.D61.



www.ericsson.com