ERI Brings in Joe Wozniak as Eastern Region Account Manager

CHANDLER, IND.—Joe Wozniak has a new position with ERI, taking over the role of Eastern Region account manager for television products. According to ERI’s press release, Wozniak will be responsible for the sales of ERI’s television transmission and structural products and associated services.

Wozniak comes to ERI after serving as president and founder of Maple Leaf RF Systems & Service LLC, where he managed the sales, marketing and accounting functions. Previous stops included time as regional sales manager at Larcan USA, as well as time at Videotek and Acrodyne Industries.

The new role will have Wozniak covering the Eastern U.S., including bordering states Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.