Embrionix Hires David Workman as Global OEM Sales Manager

MONTREAL—Embrionix, a subsidiary of Riedel Communications, appointed David M. H. Workman as global OEM sales manager. Reporting to Rik Hoerée, director Americas at Riedel, Workman will help manufacturers deliver advanced, multiformat I/O solutions to their customers.

“Coupled with his demonstrated expertise in all aspects of broadcast audio/video production and distribution technologies,” said Hoerée, “David’s hands-on experience in business and product development, sales and marketing, finance and strategy will be critical as we expand our OEM business around the world.”

Most recently, Workman served as director of sales and business development at Telemetrics Inc. Other prior positions include vice president, news automation systems at Vizrt USA; senior director, segment marketing at Grass Valley; and business development consultant for LucasFilms’ THX Ltd. Earlier in his career, Workman held product/program management and engineering positions for Microsoft Corp., Abekas Video Systems and Grass Valley.

“Embrionix SFP modules allow broadcast equipment manufacturers to offer a much wider array of IO options in their products, and even provide flexibility to configure finished goods at the last minute with any mix of SDI, fiber, IP, and even HDMI,” said Workman. “These are just some of the reasons why Embrionix modules are being used in more products today than ever before, and I am thrilled to be taking on the challenge to further advance the worldwide distribution of these innovative technologies.”