Edius Now Supports Matrox Editing Devices

MONTREAL —Grass Valley Edius 7.21 nonlinear video editing application now supports Matrox MXO2 LE and Matrox MXO2 Mini I/O devices.



Matrox MXO2 editing devices I/O products also connect to the editing computer via PCIe or ExpressCard/34 adapters. Thunderbolt support for Windows is coming soon.



Matrox MXO2 Mini is priced starting at $449 US (£338, ���382). Matrox MXO2 LE is begins at $995 US (£749, €799). Matrox MXO2 Mini MAX and Matrox MXO2 LE MAX are also supported with Edius 7.21 software and offer Adobe Media Encoder users H.264 video encoding up to five times faster than software alone.



