Edgeware Appoints Thedéen as Managing Director, CEO

STOCKHOLM—Karl Thedéen has been appointed managing director/CEO of Edgeware, succeeding Joachim Roos. Roos, who headed up the company for the past 13 years, plans to step down in 2018.

Karl Thedéen

Thedéen is the former CEO of Transmode AB and is currently a board member for Edgeware. He currently serves as the senior vice president of Infinera’s Metro Business Group. Other prior positions include time at Ericsson.

The intention is to have Roos stay on the Edgeware executive management team after stepping down to help with the transition and focus on some of the company’s strategic development activities. Thedéen is expected to take over as CEO in February 2018.