EBU Appoints Wouter Quartier Head Of Digital, Transformation and Platforms

GENEVA, Switzerland—The European Broadcasting Union has appointed Wouter Quartier as the head of digital, transformation and platforms.

Quartier, who will take up the position in August, brings 18 years of experience at the Flemish broadcaster and EBU member, VRT, where he held a number of roles. Most recently, he was manager of strategy and corporate development, where he led the digital transformation for VRT’s radio, TV, news and sports brands and the strategy for VRT’s online video platform, VRTNu.

“Wouter combines the skills and flexibility to lead the EBU’s activities in this area as we respond to greater challenges and accelerated change within our industry, especially in the context of COVID-19,” Jean Philip De Tender, media director of the EBU, said. “He will work closely with a newly-elected Digital Committee that is committed to supporting the EBU as we advance further in this field and he inherits a solid legacy from his predecessor, Ezra Eeman, who created a culture of digital adoption in our organization and built the foundations that have enabled the EBU and our Members to adapt and react to new challenges so effectively.”

Quartier will also play an important role as part of the EBU’s Media management team, drawing on his digital transformation and data management experience as well as his public service media credentials.

Quartier takes over from Ezra Eeman who moves to a new position as change director at Mediahuis in Belgium. Eeman joined the EBU in 2017 from VRT, where he had been Head of VRT Start-Up.