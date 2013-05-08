DPA Microphones Opens New China Office

HONG KONG—DPA Microphones hopes to continue its success by opening a new regional office in Hong Kong, China. Headed by Ken Kimura, DPA APAC general manager, the new office will act as a hub for sales, marketing and after-sales service.



The office will also enable the company to expand its sales network and develop new business channels in market sectors.



During the last trading year, DPA’s sales have been on the increase in the APAC countries, with some showing growth as high as 40 percent.



DPA Microphones is the first choice for numerous recording and touring artists and sound engineers. The company’s product range also encompasses areas including broadcast, film, theater, installation, conferencing and security.



“There are many applications for our technology that have yet to be explored, and our aim is to be highly visible so that we can make the most of these new business opportunities,” Kimura, who was previously based in Shanghai, said.



DPA plans to supplement its existing team in Hong Kong with new sales staff and is interested in hearing from any suitable candidates.



