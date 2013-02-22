DK-Technologies debuts new software for DK Meter range

DK-Technologies has unveiled new software for its DK Meter range.

The new software includes the Horizontal Bargraph mode, which complements the existing MSD View, FFT analyzer and Graphical Loudness that are already incorporated into the DK Meter package. With this new feature in place, DK Meters are designed to offer the ultimate range of landscape views, allowing users to see and secure their audio from any angle. The company has also introduced a new Quick Setup menu, making it easy to enjoy these new features.

DK Meters feature a compact, one-box design, as well as easy and intuitive interfaces. The new software update is free of charge for download.