DIVArchive speeds content retrieval for The Netherlands Institute

The Netherlands Institute for Sound and Vision (NIBG) is using DIVArchive to archive A/V content that has been broadcast or scanned. The project includes the move all of its assets that are now archived at Ericsson (formerly Technicolor) into its new in-house digital archive.

When that process is complete, the DIVArchive system will manage 10PB of DPX files and 6PB of broadcast files.

NIBG purchased a DIVArchive system with an unlimited-capacity license, 11 DIVArchive Actors that move content throughout various workflow systems, and disaster recovery via a second robot. DIVArchive gives NIBG important new features, including complete object management of D10, XDCAM, and multiple other video formats; scalability; disaster recovery; tape-grouping capabilities; DPX support; and the ability to retrieve specific portions of files.

"We preserve a major part of the Dutch A/V heritage and make it accessible to broadcasters, journalists, educators, and others via the Web, so the partial file restore capability is especially important," said Phillip Maher, NIBG manager of preservation and digitization. "With that feature, you can extract directly from the archive only the portion of video you need, which will help our users retrieve their content and complete their projects much more quickly and efficiently."

NIBG will eventually move the DPX archive to DIVArchive V7.0 in order to take advantage of that version's AXF support.