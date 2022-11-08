Disney Promotes Kevin Plumb to SVP, Media Engineering for DMED

Disney has promoted Kevin Plumb to Senior Vice President, Media Engineering in the Technology team at Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED), now reporting directly to Aaron LaBerge, CTO of DMED.

Plumb leads the team responsible for the design and engineering, design and implementation of complex systems that support the creation, production, and distribution of Disney content through a variety of linear and digital distribution channels. That includes global infrastructure and production facilities; programming & distribution of digital and linear networks worldwide; global fiber networking; production and content management systems and services for Disney’s media networks and radio stations; video encoding; media processing; interactive graphics & animation technologies; and the testing and adoption of video formats and standards.

"Kevin is an incredibly talented engineer with experience across multiple roles and disciplines, who has been a critical part of hugely complex technology projects for our Company. His technical acumen, problem-solving, and innovative mindset make him qualified to excel in this new role,” said LeBerge.

Plumb has 25 years of media tech experience with Disney, ABC and ESPN. Most recently, he was the vice president of Media Engineering & and International Operations for Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED). Previously, had various engineering and operations roles at ABC, ABC News and ESPN, where his increasing responsibilities included many aspects of network, field, infrastructure, and audio engineering.