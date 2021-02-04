Disney Names Robert Mills to Lead New Unscripted Unit

BURBANK, Calif.—Robert Mills has been named executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. He will report to Craig Hunegs, president of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television; and Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.

In this expanded role, Mills will lead Walt Disney Television Alternative, a newly formed production unit for unscripted programming. He also will be responsible for development and production for alternative programming, specials and late night for ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, as well as oversee ABC daytime programming.

"Rob is a respected and accomplished innovator in the unscripted business and his success is reflected in the countless hours of compelling content he has long championed," said Erwich. "This promotion is not only a well-earned next step in his career, it also demonstrates our commitment to the type of groundbreaking programming that Rob's team is known for."

"I am honored to be leading this new enterprise as our company continues its efforts to grow the direct-to-consumer business and build on our success at ABC," said Mills. "I am incredibly grateful to Dana Walden, Craig Erwich and Craig Hunegs for this tremendous opportunity and look forward to collaborating with the talented teams within this expanded portfolio to develop and produce a higher volume of culturally defining unscripted television."

Mills joined ABC's Alternative department in 2003, and has been responsible for shows including "American Idol," "Shark Tank," "The Bachelor" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live." He also has had oversight of network special events, including "The Oscars," "The CMA Awards" and the "American Music Awards."