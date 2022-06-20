DirecTV Taps Yahoo for Advanced Advertising

NEW YORK—DirecTV Advertising has inked a deal to use Yahoo’s unified ad technologies for advanced advertising and has made Yahoo the exclusive omnichannel demand-side platform for accessing DirecTV Advertising’s addressable TV inventory.

The agreement comes at a time when the advanced TV landscape has seen tremendous growth over the last year, with digital video ad spend reaching $39 billion in 2021, and is expected to increase 26% to $49.2 billion in 2022, the two companies said, citing IAB data.

In working with Yahoo, DirecTV Advertising hopes to further strengthen the market by making it easier for advertisers to access its addressable TV inventory.

“DirecTV Advertising has been a leader in delivering convergent TV solutions for its customers,” said Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer of DirecTV. “Working with Yahoo enables us to meet our customers where they are and deliver these solutions in a way that better aligns with advertisers’ omnichannel strategies while reducing friction in the process.”

“As linear and digital converge, advertisers need to be able to seamlessly engage with consumers across channels without losing critical measurement, data and campaign visibility,” said Iván Markman, chief business officer of Yahoo. “This partnership with DirecTV Advertising builds on the momentum of our existing addressable TV partnerships, and gives advertisers more reach, transparency and control. We are grateful to these partners for helping to further the industry and create a strong point of access through Yahoo’s platform.”

Other highlights of the agreement include:

Access to 25 million addressable TV households: DirecTV Advertising has named Yahoo as the exclusive omnichannel demand-side platform (DSP) for accessing its addressable TV inventory programmatically. Advertisers can continue to buy the inventory directly from DirecTV Advertising as well. Through the partnership, DirecTV Advertising joins DISH Media and Fios in enabling addressable TV through an omnichannel, programmatic platform. With DirecTV Advertising, Yahoo is expanding its position as the first and only omnichannel DSP to offer live, addressable TV inventory programmatically, enabling advertisers to tap into a footprint of 25 million households.

Streaming inventory through Yahoo SSP: DirecTV Advertising is tapping into Yahoo’s supply-side platform (SSP), making its streaming inventory available to premium demand across the Yahoo Exchange.

The companies also said that the agreement will provide Interoperability between addressable TV and CTV, allowing Yahoo DSP buyers to maximize unique reach, harness spend efficiencies and deliver optimal ad experiences for viewers.

Through partnerships with DirecTV Advertising, Dish Media and Fios, Yahoo DSP advertisers are able to collectively reach up to 25 million addressable TV households, paired with Yahoo’s reach of over 80 million CTV households. With timely insights, Yahoo delivers immediately actionable data to marketers in a single platform across linear and CTV campaigns.