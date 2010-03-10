Digital Rapids expands encoders with Apple iPhone, JPEG 2000 support

Digital Rapids has unveiled a powerful new version of the Stream software for its StreamZ, StreamZHD and DRC-Stream encoding and live streaming systems. Available immediately, new features in Version 3.2 include advanced encoding for adaptive streaming to Apple iPhone mobile devices; expanded format support including JPEG 2000 video and Dolby Pulse audio; enhanced encoding of content for Sony PlayStation 3 and other Sony devices; Microsoft PlayReady technology for protection of Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Smooth Streaming content; enhanced IIS Smooth Streaming; and YouTube Content ID reference file generation.

