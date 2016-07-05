Digital Nirvana Taps L.S. Enroth as Southwest Rep

FREMONT, CALIF.—Media Management technology developers Digital Nirvana is getting a push in the Southwestern U.S. from L.S. Enroth, per a recent announcement from the company. L.S. Enroth & Associates will act as a manufacturer representative for Digital Nirvana in southern California, southern Nevada and all of Arizona.

Part of the range of equipment that L.S. Enroth will be helping to distribute includes Digital Nirvana’s Monitor IQ media management platform. Version 5.0 of the cloud-based software-as-a-service system delivers multi-channel signal monitoring, logging, compliance and archiving functions.

L.S. Enroth will also rep the CAR/TS transport stream recorder, which records and monitors the transport stream and provides alerts on non-compliance.

Digital Nirvana’s recently released closed captioning service is also set to be included.