Digital Nirvana Names Two Manufacturer Reps

FREMONT, CALIF. – Digital Nirvana announced two new manufacturers’ representatives – Torrance, Calif.-based Piper Digital and A and D Avenues out of Roanoke, Va.



Piper Digital will spearhead sales in Southern California (with a focus on the Los Angeles market), Arizona, and Nevada; while A and D Avenues will represent the Washington, D.C. area; North and South Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia; and Florida. Both companies began representing Digital Nirvana’s product line last month.



A and D Avenues brings more than 15 years of experience as a manufacturer’s representative for broadcast and AV products and services to the government, broadcast and A/V markets.



Piper Digital is a manufacturer’s representative for broadcast, A/V, production, digital signage, and IPTV equipment. The company specializes in acquisition, signal management, signal transport, fiber, storage, station automation, archiving and management systems.



Digital Nirvana’s Media Management Platform is a server-based system that allows users to capture, edit, share, and manage content, as well as prove compliance, monitor and analyze video. Users can capture and record multiple video feeds and repurpose them quickly for multiple platforms such as web, mobile, social media and the cloud. Clips can be exported directly to editing, MAM and archiving solutions.