Diamond Sports Renews Comcast Distribution Deal

SOUTHPORT, Conn.—Diamond Sports Group LLC and Comcast have reached a new carriage agreement for the distribution of Diamond’s 15 regional sports networks ("RSNs") to Xfinity TV customers.

The deal will end a blackout that lasted nearly three months and is an important step forward in Diamond’s efforts to demonstrate to creditors and the bankruptcy court overseeing its restructuring that it can emerge from Chapter 11 as a viable concern. Diamond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March of 2023.

The carriage agreement with Comcast follows Diamond’s previously announced distribution agreements with Charter Communications , DirectTV , Cox Communications and Fubo .

Under the agreement, subscribers to Comcast’s Xfinity Ultimate TV package in Bally Sports markets will gain access to live, local MLB, NBA and NHL games and pre- and post-game content on Diamond’s RSN channels, effective August 1, 2024. Additionally, Xfinity Ultimate TV customers will be able to stream Diamond’s RSN content by authenticating using their Xfinity credentials on the Bally Sports app.

"Entering a new carriage agreement with Comcast, our third largest distributor, is a critical step forward in our restructuring effort, and we are pleased that fans will again be able to access broadcasts of their local teams through Xfinity,” explained David Preschlack, CEO of Diamond Sports. “With certainty on our distribution, we are focused on finalizing an agreement with the NHL and resolving our ongoing negotiations with the NBA. We are mindful that time is of the essence with basketball and hockey seasons fast approaching, and once agreements with our team and league partners are complete, we intend to move expeditiously to present a plan of reorganization to the Court."

"We appreciate Diamond Sports working with us to reach a solution that returns the Bally Sports RSNs to our Ultimate TV customers in a way that reflects the changing video marketplace for local sports," said Greg Rigdon, president of Content Acquisition for Comcast. "We look forward to making these networks available on August 1, so customers can enjoy watching their favorite teams again."

Financial terms of the carriage agreement with Comcast were not disclosed.

Additional information regarding Diamond’s Chapter 11 cases, including court filings and information about the claims process are available at https://cases.ra.kroll.com/DSG.