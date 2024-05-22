Diamond Sports Group Inks New Deal with Fubo

SOUTHPORT, Conn.—Diamond Sports Group has reached a multi-year renewal of its distribution agreement with FuboTV Inc. for the continued carriage of Diamond’s portfolio of regional sports networks (“RSNs”).

Under the renewed agreement, Diamond’s RSNs will continue to be available to fans through Fubo’s Pro package.

“We are thrilled to renew our agreement with Fubo, a major player in the vMVPD space and a leader in live sports streaming, to continue providing high quality local broadcasts to fans,” said David Preschlack, CEO of Diamond. “With the vast majority of our distribution partners in multi-year carriage agreements, Diamond remains focused on completing our reorganization and emerging as a sustainable, profitable business.”

Depending on the market, Fubo subscribers have streaming access to Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports West and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

The agreement with Fubo follows Diamond’s previously announced agreements with Charter Communications, DirecTV, and Cox Communications.

Diamond has not, however, managed to conclude an agreement with Comcast.

Financial terms were not disclosed.