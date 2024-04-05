Diamond Sports Group Renews Charter Distribution Deal

SOUTHPORT, Conn.—As it moves towards finishing bankruptcy reorganization of its debts and operations in Chapter 11, Diamond Sports Group has announced that it has reached a multi-year renewal of its distribution agreement with Charter Communications to carry Diamond’s portfolio of regional sports networks (“RSNs”).

Under the new agreement, customers will continue to have access to live, local MLB, NBA and NHL games and pre- and post-game content on Diamond’s RSN channels through Charter’s Spectrum TV Select Plus package.

Additionally, Spectrum TV Select Plus customers will be able to stream Diamond’s RSN content by authenticating with their subscription credentials on the Bally Sports app. Customers who do not have access to Diamond’s RSN channels as part of their service will be able to purchase Diamond’s Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) product, including from Spectrum, to access all local DTC content for the teams for which Diamond retains DTC rights.

“Extending our distribution relationship with Charter is a key milestone and an important part of our go-forward plan, as we remain focused on restructuring the company and moving forward as a sustainable, profitable business,” David Preschlack, CEO of Diamond, stated. “We expect this agreement to generate value for Diamond, Charter and our team and league partners, and enable us to continue providing high quality broadcasts for passionate local fans. We believe this agreement can serve as a model in the ongoing time-sensitive negotiations with our other distribution partners to reach carriage agreements that work for all parties.”