Diamond Sports Group Renews Its Distribution Deal with Cox

SOUTHPORT, Conn. & ATLANTA—Diamond Sports Group and Cox Communications have reached a multi-year renewal of their distribution agreement for the continued carriage of Diamond’s portfolio of regional sports networks (RSNs).

"This multi-year agreement with Cox is a significant milestone for Diamond’s go-forward business as we continue to execute the steps necessary to complete our reorganization,” said David Preschlack, CEO of Diamond. “We are pleased to continue partnering with Cox to provide high quality local sports broadcasts to passionate fans.”

Under the agreement, Cox Contour TV Preferred and Contour TV Ultimate customers will continue to have access to live, local MLB, NBA and NHL games and team related content on Diamond’s RSN channels.

Additionally, Cox Contour TV Preferred and Contour TV Ultimate customers will be able to stream Diamond’s RSN content by authenticating with their Cox subscription credentials on the Bally Sports app.

Customers who do not have access to Diamond’s RSN channels as part of their service will be able to purchase Diamond’s Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) product to access all local DTC content for the teams for which Diamond retains DTC rights.

Suzanne Fenwick, senior vice president, content acquisition for Cox Communications added that “We are delighted that we could find a reasonable path to extend our partnership with Diamond Sports. We look forward to continuing to deliver regional sports content to our subscribers.”

Diamond’s agreement with Cox follows Diamond’s previously announced multi-year renewal of its distribution agreement with Charter Communications, Inc.