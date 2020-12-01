Deluxe Names Chris Reynolds as EVP, Localization & Fulfillment Services

LOS ANGELES—Chris Reynolds has been promoted to the position of executive vice president, Localization and Fulfillment Services, by Deluxe, a provider of digital and cloud-based systems for content production studios and distributors.

Reynolds, who most recently was the senior vice president, Localization, for Deluxe, is taking over this newly created position within the company. Deluxe says that its localization and fulfillment operations are more interconnected, and in his new role Reynolds will be responsible for overseeing the two business lines worldwide.

Deluxe’s localization business provides subtitling, dubbing, captioning and audio description services to domestic and international markets. Fulfillment provides mastering, QC, transcoding, digital delivery and SaaS platform services for content owners and distributors around the world.

Deluxe says that by combining the two operations it is increasing efficiencies and ensuring it meets industry quality, format and security standards.