ESPN+ to Stream 30+ Preseason NHL Games

ESPN has announced that NHL action will return to ESPN+ on Saturday, September 23, beginning more than 30 live National Hockey League preseason, out-of-market games.

Opening the NHL preseason – and available to all ESPN+ subscribers without blackouts – the Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings are set to face off in the 2023 NHL Global Series Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24. Both games will start at 12:05 a.m. ET and mark the first-ever NHL games played in the Southern Hemisphere.

The full preseason schedule is available here .

The regular season begins in North America on Tuesday, October 10, in a tripleheader Face-Off on ESPN and ESPN+.

The Nashville Predators begin the season hosted by the Tampa Bay Lightning, followed by the highly anticipated debut of 2023 number-one draft pick Connor Bedard in the Chicago Blackhawks’ season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The evening closes out with the Seattle Kraken facing off against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights.