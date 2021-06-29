David Santrella Elected NAB Joint Board Chair

WASHINGTON—The NAB has announced that David Santrella, president of Broadcast Media for Salem Media Group, was elected chairman of the NAB Joint Board of Directors. He will take over as chairman from Jordan Wertlieb, president of Hearst Television, Inc., whose term expired.

The Board elections took place at the NAB Board of Directors meeting, held June 28-29.

During the meeting, Perry Sook, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Nexstar Media Group, was elected as NAB Television Board chair.

Lynn Beall, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Media Operations for TEGNA, was elected as TV Board first vice chair, Pat LaPlatney, president and co-chief executive officer of Gray Television, Inc., was elected TV Board second vice chair and Emily Barr, president and chief executive officer of Graham Media Group, was elected TV Board third vice chair.

In addition, Christopher Wood, senior vice president and associate general counsel for government and regulatory affairs at Univision Communications, Inc., was appointed to the designated TV network seat on the NAB Board's Executive Committee.

Bill Wilson, chief executive officer of Townsquare Media Group, was elected Radio Board chair by the NAB Radio Board. John Zimmer, president and owner of Zimmer Radio of Mid-Missouri, Inc., was elected Radio Board first vice chair, while Kevin Perry, vice president and chief operating officer of Perry Publishing and Broadcasting Company, was elected Radio Board second vice chair.

Collin Jones, senior vice president of corporate development and strategy for Cumulus Media, Inc., was elected to the Radio Board's major group representative seat on the NAB Board's Executive Committee.