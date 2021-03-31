David Nathanson Joins NEP Group’s Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH—David Nathanson has joined the NEP Board of Directors, as announced by NEP Group and The Carlyle Group. Nathanson is co-president of Mapleton Investments and non-executive chairman of Falcon Water Technologies.

An 18-year veteran of 21st Century Fox, Nathanson launched and oversaw 10 national networks during his tenure at Fox including many of Fox’s national sports networks: FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer, TVG, and FOX College Sports. In addition to NEP’s Board, he currently serves on the boards of the Fan Duel Group, United States Soccer Foundation, Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, and he is a member of the board and owner of MLS’s Seattle Sounders, NHL’s Seattle Kraken and NWSL’s Angel City FC.

Brian Sullivan, NEP’s CEO, said in a company statement: “David is an entrepreneur and visionary with exceptional experience in the world of sports and media—and always brings keen insight into what customers want. Having worked closely with David for over a decade I know firsthand that his guidance and advice will be invaluable as we design our next generation of solutions to lead our company and our customers into the future.”

“As a former client, I know firsthand that NEP is the gold standard in technical production partnerships,” said David Nathanson. “As live content production and distribution evolves, NEP is incredibly well-positioned for the future. I’m excited to work with NEP’s Board in supporting Brian and his leadership team to build upon the company’s impressive track record of innovation, reliability and partnerships with the world’s leading producers of live content.”

Nathanson is a four-time Emmy Award winner for his work in sports media, was the recipient of the prestigious “40 Under 40” award in 2012 presented by the Sports Business Journal, and was twice named by CableFax as one of the 100 most influential persons in the media industry.

Fred Reynolds, retired CFO of CBS, has retired from the NEP Board of Directors.