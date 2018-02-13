David Krall Joins Harmonic Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Harmonic today announced David Krall has joined the company's board of directors.

Krall currently serves as a strategic advisor to Roku and is on the board of directors of Progress Software, Universal Audio and Audinate. Previously, he served as president and COO of Roku. He also has served as president and CEO of QSecure and of Avid Technology.

Krall holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School.

Further information about Harmonic is available at www.harmonicinc.com.