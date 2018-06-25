David Frederick Joins Advanced Systems Group

EMERYVILLE, Calif. — David Frederick has joined Advanced Systems Group as head of marketing and will be responsible for all external communication, event coordination and product and services messaging for ASG and its wholly owned subsidiary DiaQuest.

“We’ve built a long relationship with Dave because of his work with us as a preferred VAR, and we’re proud to welcome him to the team,” said Dave Van Hoy, president of ASG.

Frederick most recently served as senior director of marketing for SDVI Corp. His career includes nine years holding various marketing positions at Omneon and Harmonic, and three years as senior director of worldwide media and entertainment segment marketing a Quantum Corp. He also has held marketing roles at SGI, SonicWALL and Tintri.

Fredrick is based in Cupertino, Calif., and can be reached at 510-654-8300 or via email at dfredrick@asgllc.com.

