Dateline
IBC2013
Dates: Sept.12-17
Location: RAI Amsterdam
For more information visit http://www.ibc.org/.
FCC Fiscalk Year 2013 Regulatory Fees Deadline
Date: Sept. 20
For more information visit http://transition.fcc.gov/Daily_Releases/Daily_Business/2013/db0904/DA-13-1796A1.pdf.
SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast and Technology Expo
Date: September 2013
Location: Turning Stone, Verona, NY
For more information visit http://www.sbe22expo.org/.
NAB Small Market Television Exchange
Date: Sept. 26-28, 2013
Location: Phoenix, AZ
For more information visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024.
2013 IEEE Broadcast Symposium
Dates: Oct. 9-11
Location: Westgate Hotel, San Diego
For more information visithttp://bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium/technical-program.html.
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Broadcasters Clinic
Dates: Oct. 9-11
Location: Madison, WI
For more information visit http://www.wi-broadcasters.org/wba/index.php/events/broadcasters-clinic/.
Call for speakers for 2014 NAB Show
Deadline: Oct. 18
Submit proposals to: DBrasse@nab.org
The NAB is seeking speaker proposals from potential presenters with ideas on topics in the areas of media and entertainment technology.
