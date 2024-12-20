Dallas Mavericks Roll Out New Streaming Platform

The MavsTV app will offer fans a central destination for content following Luka Doncic and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks.

DALLAS and NEW YORK—The NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, working with Endeavor Streaming, Softtek and the NBA, have launched an official streaming platform for MavsTV, offering fans a new level of access via a central content destination.

The platform enables local fans to watch all games not exclusively televised nationally as well as exclusive footage, original on-demand content and highlights on more devices than previously supported.

Fans can stream MavsTV to their connected devices, including those powered by tvOS, Android TV and Fire TV. The streaming service anticipates releasing support for Roku, Samsung and LG TVs in the near future.

"We are thrilled to work with Endeavor Streaming and Softtek to deliver a streaming experience of MavsTV for all of our fans,” Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall said. “Our comprehensive content platform provides a one-stop shop for all things Mavs, allowing fans to connect with our team both on and off the court.”

Presented by software engineering company Softtek, the new streaming platform is powered by the NBA’s Next Gen integrated digital platform and Endeavor Streaming’s Vesper platform. Endeavor Streaming is also providing business growth and advisory services.

“At Endeavor Streaming, we’re honored to work with the Dallas Mavericks across their streaming technology and direct-to-consumer operations,” Endeavor Streaming chief business officer Matt Starker said. “As experts in helping properties and direct-to-consumer services acquire, engage and grow their audiences, we see huge potential for the Mavericks and can’t wait to help them realize it.”

The new streaming service is currently available for fans via a monthly pass for $14.99 or a season-long pass for $99.99.

More information is available online.