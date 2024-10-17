Tegna, Dallas Mavericks Add 8 More Local Stations to TV Lineup

TYSONS, Va. and DALLAS—Tegna and the Dallas Mavericks have announced that eight more stations in Texas, Louisana and Oklahoma will join six Tegna-owned outlets to broadcast more than 70 of the NBA team’s games free to viewers during the 2024-25 season.

Fourteen stations will air all the non-nationally televised Mavericks games for free, over the air to about 14 million viewers in the team’s home television territory. The eight new stations are owned by Gray Media, Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair.

“We’re thrilled by the positive response from fans and advertising partners as we gear up to significantly expand the reach of Mavs games,” Tegna Senior Vice President of Media Operations Brad Ramsey said. “We are grateful to our partner stations from Gray, Nexstar, and Sinclair for helping us create more excitement, for more fans, in even more homes across Texas.”

“Providing access to games has always been our top priority,” said Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall. “We are thrilled to work with WFAA to bring more fun and excitement to all of our MFFLs [Mavs Fans for Life] across North Texas and beyond.”

Starting with the Mavericks-Suns game on Oct. 26, the following eight additional stations will broadcast all games not exclusively televised nationally—70 or more in the first season—over-the-air:

Amarillo, Texas—KFDA 10.2 (Independent, Gray)

El Paso, Texas—KDBC 4.2 (MyNetworkTV, Sinclair)

Harlingen-Brownsville, Texas—KGBT 4.1 (MyNetworkTV, Nexstar)

Laredo, Texas—KXNU 10.2 (Gray Sports, Gray)

Lubbock, Texas—KMYL 14.1 (MyNetworkTV, Gray)

Sherman, Texas—KXII 12.2 (MyNetworkTV, Gray)

Shreveport, Louisiana and Texarkana, Texas—KSHV 45.1 (MyNetworkTV, Nexstar)

Wichita Falls, Texas and Lawton, Oklahoma—KJBO 3.2 (MyNetworkTV, Nexstar)

Additionally, newly rebranded Tegna station KFAA Dallas-Fort Worth (Ch. 29), which launches new programming as an English-language independent on Oct. 20, will broadcast all locally televised Mavericks games for free, with 15 or more games simulcast on ABC affiliate WFAA Dallas-Fort Worth (Ch. 8).

Games airing on KFAA in the Dallas market will also be available through the following providers: AT&T U-verse TV, Charter Spectrum, DirecTV, Dish, Frontier Fiber Keller, Fubo, GEUS, Grande Communications, OneSource Communications and Altice USA’s Optimum. Games will also be broadcast on Tegna stations in the Texas cities of Abilene (KXVA), Midland-Odessa (KWES), San Angelo (KIDY), Tyler (KYTX) and Waco (KCEN and KAGS).

WFAA and Tegna will lead local and regional advertising and sponsorship sales efforts for all local games.

Details on how to watch games can be found at mavs.com/broadcast. Viewers should check local listings for games available on cable and satellite providers’ systems. Fans can visit wfaa.com/mavs for information on how to purchase or set up an over-the-air antenna to watch games.