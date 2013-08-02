Dalet Strengthens Global Support Program

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, FRANCE—Dalet Digital Media Systems has expanded and revamped its global support operations, renamed Dalet Care, to better support its customer base.



The company has hired additional support engineers and has established three regional support centers to handle support calls. The new Manila location handles APAC, and the Paris center handles EMEA. Dedicated support personnel are also based in different U.S. time zones handle regional support for the Americas. In addition to these first-tier support centers, Dalet now has many more on-the-ground support engineers in each region. Research and deevelopment resources are also available to the regional centers when needed.



Dalet Care now includes optional premium and custom levels of support and specialized services.



“Of course, each customer has unique needs, so now the Dalet Care support agreement includes new, optional services so customers can choose the level and type of support to best fit their particular circumstances,” said Anthony Le Palud, the Dalet Director of Customer Support, who managed the global restructuring. “And we’ve also revamped our ticket-reporting CRM and will shortly release the new iCARE customer portal with improved interaction so customers can get up to the minute statuses on their specific trouble tickets.”