Dalet Flex Adds New Accessibility and Workflow Features

PARIS—Dalet has added new capabilities to its cloud-native media logistics platform Dalet Flex that support important accessibility requirements, expanded language options and camera data management capabilities.

Dalet Flex is used by media companies, brands and sports leagues to streamline OTT, archiving, multiplatform and production workflows and to improve content supply chains and viewer engagement.

The latest Dalet Flex release adds new tools and language support that enable customers to manage, create and deliver content with even greater efficiency starting from the moment they capture content, the company said.

It also adheres to Web Content Accessibility Guidelines' principles, making it easier for everyone, including those with disabilities, to collaborate on projects with greater ease.

“Dalet Flex continues to deliver immense value with capabilities that make our customers nimbler and more inclusive,” states Mathieu Zarouk, director of product marketing, Dalet. “We are making it easier for everyone to use Dalet Flex from the moment the content is captured through the time it's distributed, monetized and archived. The camera card management, deep integration with tools like Adobe® Premiere Pro along with key accessibility design and language support, makes Dalet Flex the industry’s most robust, cloud-native media management, production and delivery platform on the market.”

The new Dalet Flex capabilities include:

Greater Accessibility. The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines were developed in cooperation with individuals and organizations from around the world, with the goal of providing a single shared standard for web content accessibility. Dalet Flex is being adapted to meet the guideline’s principles of perceivable, operable, understandable and robust. The improvements range from color adjustments for greater contrasts to aria labels identifying interactive elements of the page, to reorganizing HTML elements and styles so common items like checkboxes are easier to work with.

Expanded Language Support. Users can seamlessly switch the Dalet Flex interface between languages, making it easier for customers to support multilingual workforces. Customers requiring other language support should contact their Dalet representative for assistance.

Camera Data Wrangling. Integrated with Dalet AmberFin, Dalet Flex features advanced camera card and spanned clip management, providing a more efficient and natural management of content coming from camera cards. Users can archive or restore an entire card in a single operation. Dalet AmberFin and Dalet Flex let users browse card assets and, for spanned media, capture basic information about each underlying file. The ability to manage camera card data will enable users in the field or on-set to make content available to colleagues in a more efficient and organized manner.