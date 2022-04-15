D-Tools, PPDS Partner To Assist Integrators

By published

The D-Tools i3 Program is now making the PPDS’ pro TV portfolio visible to system integrators

PPDS
(Image credit: PPDS)

ATLANTA—PPDS, which provides Philips professional displays and digital signage solutions worldwide, has partnered with AVIXA-affiliated software firm D-Tools.

Used by more than 7,000 companies worldwide, the D-Tool Cloud and System Integrator (SI) software solutions streamline and simplify management across the range of an integrator’s business, including sales, system design, documentation, procurement, installation, back-office management and service.  

As a new member of the D-Tools i3 Program, PPDS is making available its entire library of Philips professional TV, direct-view LED, interactive displays and digital signage solutions visible and at the forefront of the decision-making process for system integrators, PPDS said.

More information is available on the D-Tools website

Phil Kurz
Phil Kurz

Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.