D-Tools, PPDS Partner To Assist Integrators
By Phil Kurz published
The D-Tools i3 Program is now making the PPDS’ pro TV portfolio visible to system integrators
ATLANTA—PPDS, which provides Philips professional displays and digital signage solutions worldwide, has partnered with AVIXA-affiliated software firm D-Tools.
Used by more than 7,000 companies worldwide, the D-Tool Cloud and System Integrator (SI) software solutions streamline and simplify management across the range of an integrator’s business, including sales, system design, documentation, procurement, installation, back-office management and service.
As a new member of the D-Tools i3 Program, PPDS is making available its entire library of Philips professional TV, direct-view LED, interactive displays and digital signage solutions visible and at the forefront of the decision-making process for system integrators, PPDS said.
More information is available on the D-Tools website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.