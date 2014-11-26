Custom Consoles Reports Strong Demand in 2014

LEIGHTON BUZZARD, ENGLAND—Custom Consoles reports a successful 2014 with sustained strong demand for its range of technical furniture for use in broadcast control rooms and post-production suites. The year began with the introduction of the EditOne desk to the Middle East market at CABSAT in Dubai.



“Actual sales leads from CABSAT were almost triple the level we have experienced at other broadcast shows, thanks in part to the economic prosperity now being experienced in the Middle East and African broadcast markets and to an excellent stand location,” said Sales Manager Gary Fuller. “Our recently introduced EditOne post-production desk, upgraded Media Wall multimonitor support and established Module-R desk system all attracted strong interest.”



EditOne is an ergonomically efficient desk that goes beyond traditional rectangular styling by using sculpted support panels. The curved theme is carried through to the desktop and a raised monitor shelf, both of which are designed for a centrally seated operator. Each desk incorporates three equipment pods with a collective 9U of rack space forming the base of a monitor shelf. Full cable management is provided. Power distribution is optional. An auxiliary equipment pedestal with an additional 11U of rack space and an integral worktop can also be supplied.



Custom Consoles desks and monitor display supports were chosen for installation at the Cairo headquarters of a major Egyptian free-to-air satellite broadcaster. They included a Module-R production control desk with a Media Wall monitorscape, a Module-R sound control desk and three SystemTwo height adjustable edit-suite desks. These formed part of a recently completed upgrade to the network’s engineering infrastructure. A 6.7-by-1.2 meter front-to-back structure, the production control desk faces a centrally located 4.85 meter wide Custom Consoles Media Wall. Operating positions, from left to right, comprise prompter, producer, graphics, producer, production assistant, lighting and camera control.



Input Media invested in Custom Consoles Module-R furniture as part of a major technical upgrade at its studios in west London. The new installation includes seven desks and several bench tops for voiceover booths.



Malaysia-based broadcast systems integrator Digistar has chose Custom Consoles furniture at the core of a new construction project for a large television and film production facility in Iskandar, Malaysia. Six Module-R desks and six Media Wall co-ordinated monitor displays have been installed across two identically equipped television control rooms, each divided into three suites: Sound Control, Production Control and Lighting & Vision Control. The order also included 15 of the recently introduced EditOne desks plus side-pedestals and a Module-R desk for a central Ingest area.



A new Module-R desk and Media Wall monitor-support installation were completed at a major broadcast television playout centre in central London. The core of this project was a 39 seat operations area which is being used to monitor and control media services and platforms for a wide range of clients. The desks are configured as two V-shaped units with eight operator positions at the front and nine and the rear.



Module-R desks form the structural base of a new production control suite at one of Europe’s largest sports venues. The new production control facilities are assigned across two rooms. One is equipped with a four-operator forward desk. A second four-operator desk is assigned to camera control. The entire width of the second control room is occupied by a seven-operator desk. Two further desks are located in an adjacent room which is staffed by four operators at the front and a single-operator sound mixing desk at rear. The desks are relatively uniform in design with a mix of 3U, 4U and 6U high equipment pods. Each operator position is fitted with its own monitor screen attached directly to the desk on an Ergotron arm which can be individually adjusted in height and angle.