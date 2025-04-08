Comscore Awarded MRC Accreditation for Household-Level TV Measurement

RESTON, Va.—Comscore, Inc. has announced it has been awarded accreditation by the Media Rating Council (MRC) for its household-level TV measurement. This accreditation covers Comscore’s national and local TV Time-Based Grid reports for household, age and gender “households with” metrics.

Comscore noted that the announcement builds on the MRC accreditation Comscore was awarded last year, which made Comscore the first industry provider leveraging big data to earn accreditation for both local and national TV Time Based Grid reports for Total Household Rating and Average Audience estimates.

Comscore remains the only measurement service to be accredited by the MRC in all 210 local markets based on big data device tuning measurement, the company said.

"This MRC accreditation reinforces Comscore’s leadership in big-data measurement and sets us apart in today’s evolving multi-currency TV landscape," said Jon Carpenter, CEO, Comscore. "By leveraging big data from the local level up, we’re delivering a unified, scalable measurement system that provides advertisers and broadcasters with consistent, geographically precise insights that they can rely on to run their business.”

Comscore TV’s accreditation was the culmination of a comprehensive and detailed process that included an independent audit conducted by the MRC’s engaged CPA firm, with the oversight and eventual approval of the MRC’s Board of Directors.

“We greatly appreciate the continued efforts and commitment by Comscore in the MRC accreditation process and congratulate Comscore on achieving accreditation of its household, age and gender ‘households with’ data,” said George Ivie CEO and executive director of the MRC. “This recognition signifies this National and Local data adheres to MRC Standards and we look forward to our continued work with Comscore to expand the scope of accredited metrics.”

The Media Rating Council is a non-profit industry association established in 1963 comprised of leading television, radio, print and digital media companies, as well as advertisers, advertising agencies and trade associations, whose goal is to ensure measurement services that are valid, reliable and effective.