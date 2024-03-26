Comcast’s AudienceXpress and iSpot Announce New Data Collaborations

NEW YORK—Comcast’sAudienceXpress has announced a new series of data collaborations with iSpot that the companies said will provide the industry with new data sets for TV ad measurement, enhance performance TV marketing solutions and provide better attribution reporting.

As part of that effort, the two companies are teaming up to evaluate how iSpot’s syndicated national TV ratings can best be incorporated into the AudienceXpress platform.

“We are excited to be teaming up with iSpot,” said Katy Loria, chief revenue officer of AudienceXpress and FreeWheel, a global technology platform for the television advertising industry that is also part of Comcast Advertising. “Today’s TV ad landscape is incredibly fragmented, putting consumers in control. So much so that they watch content when, where and how they want it. As a trusted business partner to our clients, it’s our responsibility to make sure their ad dollars work smarter and that the ads they create reach their target audiences. As such, we’ve partnered with iSpot to help further drive accountability and reliability in this space.”

The effort comes at a time when new and established measurement and currency providers are introducing innovative technologies and solutions aimed at delivering more reliable and accurate means of TV ad measurement as viewing habits continue to shift, the companies said.

In addition to the agreement to evaluate iSpot’s national TV ratings, AudienceXpress said it will continue to work with DRMetrix and 605, both recent iSpot acquisitions, to pioneer enhanced industry reporting and attribution solutions.

As part of its agreement with DRMetrix, AudienceXpress has access to direct response marketplace tools, insights and resources to help better understand today’s media and marketing landscape as well as to aid in prospecting new advertiser and agency clients.

AudienceXpress will also closely collaborate with iSpot’s 605 in order to find ways to deliver attribution studies in a more cost-effective and streamlined way. This agreement allows AudienceXpress to show marketers across various verticals the mid- and lower-funnel effectiveness of its portfolio of cross-screen media solutions.

“We’re proud to be working with AudienceXpress,” said Stuart Schwartzapfel, executive vide president of media partnerships, iSpot. “AudienceXpress is known for delivering market-leading, cross-screen media solutions globally, and we hope that by working with them, we can help further push the boundaries on new innovations and possibilities in the measurement and currency space.”