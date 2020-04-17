Comark, VideoFlow Make Reseller Deal for ATSC 3.0 Gear

SOUTHWICK, Mass.—Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark, aka Comark, has announced that it has come to terms to become the authorized reseller of the VideoFlow Digital Video Protection software suite and corresponding hardware appliances.

The VideoFlow technology is designed for content delivery over IP networks. In addition, the VideoFlow products will be integrated into the end-to-end workflow for both ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 (NextGen TV).

Comark Digital Services is a part of the company that re-launched in 2018 to help broadcasters upgrade their headend technology for ATSC 1.0 and the eventual migration to NextGen TV. CDS’ focus is on the North American broadcast DTV market.

“Partnering with VideoFlow provides several important capabilities required in current and future headend system deployments for the CDS business,” said Tim Hosmer, director of CDS at Comark. “VideoFlow has pioneered and perfected methods of protected content deliver over any IP distribution network that will be key in both existing ATSC 3.0 lighthouse scenarios as well as future SFN deployments.”